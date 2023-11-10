SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Jamie Eskelson has over 75 Thanksgiving Recipes at Jamie Cooks It Up! From appetizers to pie, she has you covered. Today she shared her secret to making CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

Time: 40 minutes + 4 hours to chill

Yield: 1 (9 inch) pie

INGREDIENTS:

26 Oreo cookies

6 Tb butter, melted

dash salt

3 C whole milk (don’t skimp here)

1 C semi sweet chocolate chips

5 egg yolks

1 C sugar

4 Tb corn starch

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 C heavy whipping cream

2 Tb sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 large Hershey Bar

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Toss 26 Oreo cookies into your blender and crush them up into fine crumbs. You’ll need 2 cups of crumbs total.

2. Melt 6 tablespoons of butter. Remove the blade from your blender and pour the melted butter in. Stir it with a spoon to combine. I haven’t had a lot of luck using the blade of the blender to incorporate the butter. Best to just take it out and stir it with a spoon. 🙂

3. Pour the crumbs into a 9 inch-deep dish pie plate. Use the bottom of a measuring cup to press the crumbs to the bottom and up the sides of the pie dish. Set the crust in the fridge while you make the filling so it can set up just a bit.

4. Into a medium-sized saucepan (I like using a pan with a wide bottom so it cooks a bit faster), pour 3 cups of milk. Add 1 C semi sweet chocolate chips.

5. Heat the mixture, while stirring over high heat.mThe chips will melt and become incorporated into the milk. It should only take 1 minute or so. If there are still a few random chocolate pieces floating around, it’s ok.

6. Place 5 egg yolks and 1 cup sugar into a medium-sized mixing bowl. Whisk them together with a fork.

You’ll want to keep whisking them together for a couple of minutes. You are looking for the eggs to turn a nice pale yellow.

7. Add 4 Tb cornstarch, 1/4 tsp salt and 2 tsp vanilla to the egg mixture. Whisk it together to combine.

8. Pour the warm chocolate mixture into the egg mixture, about a 1/2 cup at a time, whisking as you go.

9. Pour the combined mixture back into your saucepan and get it onto the stove top. Over medium high heat (I kept mine a little closer to “high” than “medium”) bring it to a boil, whisking continually. Once it starts to bubble it should be nice and thick for you. It should only take about 3-4 minutes total.

10. Remove it from the heat and whisk it vigorously for 1-2 minutes. This will help it be nice and creamy.

11. Pour the pudding into the crust. You may have extra filling, depending on how “deep” your pan is. Mine is a little deeper than some pans. If you have extra, just pour it into some small cups and refrigerate.

12. While the pudding is still warm, cover the pie with plastic wrap. Allow it to come to room temperature and then pop it in the fridge for at least 4 hours.

13. To make the cream topping, place 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream in your stand mixer, or large mixing bowl. Beat it vigorously until it’s thick. Add 2 Tb sugar and 1/2 tsp vanilla. Mix to incorporate. Carefully spoon the whipped cream on top of the pie. Spread it out evenly with a knife.

14. To make the chocolate curls, simply open up a large Hershey bar and wrap it in plastic wrap. Press your hands over the covered chocolate for a minute or two. This will help to soften it up a bit. Grab a handy vegetable peeler and peel the chocolate into little scrolls, over the top of the pie.