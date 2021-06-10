Chocolate Covered Strawberries with Cheesecake Filling

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Next week kicks off the 100th year celebration of Pleasant Grove’s Strawberry Days, and the newly crowned Miss Pleasant Grove delighted us with a delicious strawberry recipe and talked about this year’s event.

Strawberry Days runs from June 12 through the 20th in Pleasant Grove, Utah and more information about this years event can be found on their website.

Ingredients:

-1 pint strawberries

-12 ounces chocolate chips

–Optional: sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, graham cracker crumbs for decorating

Cheesecake Filling Ingredients:

-1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

-1 cup powdered sugar

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cheesecake Filling Directions:

1.Beat together the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla.

2.Put the filling in the fridge to cool while you make the strawberries.

Dipping Chocolate Directions:

1.Melt half of the chocolate chips in a glass cup in the microwave for 1 minute.

2.Stir in the remaining chocolate chips and melt in 20-second intervals until all the chocolate is melted and smooth. Do not overcook!

Strawberries Directions:

-Clean and thoroughly dry the strawberries

-Remove the stems from the strawberries and cut out the white center area.

-Scoop the cheesecake filling into a piping bag. Pipe the filling into the strawberries.

-Dip the strawberries and place them on parchment paper.

-Optional: sprinkle on some mini chocolate chips or sprinkles.

-Let the chocolate completely cool and set. It is better if they are set at room temperature.