The lovely Jade Quitiquit came on the show, giving us a great recipe for Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread. Not only is this recipe incredible, but it’s so easy it’s almost impossible to mess up. She was kind enough to give us the secret formula, so if you would like to make this festive treat at home here is her recipe!

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients:

½ cup of vegetable oil

½ cup of sugar

½ cup of packed brown sugar

2 eggs (beaten)

1 15oz can of pumpkin (I prefer Organic because it seems to be more moist)

1 ½ cup of flour (sifted)

¼ tsp of salt

½ tsp of cinnamon

½ tsp of nutmeg

1 tsp of baking soda

Mini Chocolate Chips to your liking (I prefer ½ cup to 1 cup)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Blend the oil and both of your sugars into a large bowl. Then, stir in the eggs and canned pumpkin. Add the remaining dry ingredients and mix well, add chocolate chips and gently mix. Pour the batter into a greased bread pan. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Check after 1 hour. Let cool completely before serving.

If you want more recipes from Jade, you can follow her on Instagram @jadejewellquitiquit