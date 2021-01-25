Moana Arruda of Mo’s Lovin Oven was in the kitchen today, and she has a sweet treat you can fit into your keto lifestyle. Follow along, and visit Mo’s at 7231 S Wimbledon Ridge Lane, West Jordan and on facebook.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Keto Cake:
- 6 large eggs
- 1/4 cup whole milk
- 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter (melted)
- 2 teaspoons stevia glycerite
- 2 1/4 cups blanched finely ground almond flour
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
Edible Cookie Dough:
- 2 cups almond flour
- 1/2 cup Swerve brown sugar substitute
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter (softened)
- 4 Tablespoons heavy cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2/3 cup sugar free chocolate chips (semisweet)
Chocolate Ganache:
- 14 ounces sugar free chocolate chips
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 stick unsalted butter (1/2 cup)
- 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
Instructions:
Cake:
Bake the cake layers:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Generously spray 3 -6″ cake pans with non-stick spray. Line the bottoms of pans with a parchment circle and grease the parchment as well.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, melted butter, vanilla, and stevia.
- Add the almond flour, mixing it in with a rubber spatula and then whisking until batter is smooth. Whisk in the kosher salt and baking powder.
- Divide the batter evenly between the three pans.
- Bake the cakes in the middle of the oven until slightly puffed and set and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 15-18 minutes. The tops of the cakes won’t brown even when they are fully baked.
- Remove the cakes from the oven and place them on a wire rack. Let cool for 10 minutes in the pans, then invert directly onto the wire rack or onto parchment paper. Let cool completely, at least 30 more minutes.
While cakes are cooling, prepare the cookie dough:
- In a medium bowl, add all the ingredients, except the chocolate chips. Mix well.
- Stir through the chocolate chips.
Make chocolate ganache:Add all the ingredients. Stir until chocolate chips are melted and ganache is smooth.If adding to a cake, especially a bundt cake, allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes for it to thicken.
- Put a stainless steel or glass bowl over a sauce pan of simmering water.
- Add all the ingredients to bowl. Stir until chocolate chips are melted and ganache is smooth.
- Remove bowl from sauce pan to cool for 15 to 20 minutes until ganache is cool.
To assemble the cake:
- Add a scoop of ganache to the cake board or serving platter. Set a layer of cake on the ganache. (This will help keep the cake in place so it doesn’t slide) Level off the top of the cake to make a flat, even surface.
- Spread an even thin layer of ganache on the bottom cake layer. Divide cookie dough in thirds and evenly spread a layer of cookie dough on top of the ganache. Add another cake layer and repeat.
- Level off the last cake layer and flip upside down (so the cut side is down) on top of the other two cake layers. Top with an even layer of ganache.
- Microwave remaining ganache for 15 seconds. Put remaining ganache in a piping bag and pipe along the top edge of the cake all the way around allowing it to drip down the sides of the cake.
- Roll remaining cookie dough into small equal sized balls and evenly place around the top of the cake.