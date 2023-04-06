Well if it isn’t the most festive Easter drink recipe you ever did see! All you need is a big chocolate bunny, but make sure it’s hollow. Open it up, lay it down, and carefully chop those ears clean off.

Grab a beverage of your choice, and pour on in to your freshly created chocolate cup! We tried out a few flavors, orange soda, sparkling martinelli’s, and iced coffee. We topped off with whipped cream, and a red vine licorice as a straw.

The options are endless! Chocolate milk for the kids, a tasty liquor for the adults if your heart desires, and you can find chocolate bunnies in a variety of sizes.

Let us know if you try it out, and if it’s an Easter hit at your house!