Chocolate and books at The Queen Bee

We made the short trip to Ogden to stroll down historic 25th street, and popped into the cutest and coziest shop, The Queen Bee! We chatted with owner Robyn Stark all about the fun history behind the shop, and all the amazing items the store carries. There is a variety of books in support of Black Lives, written by black authors, and featuring black characters. There is something for every age, from child, to young adult, to adult.

There are unique greeting cards, toys,vintage games, jewelry, and the tastiest chocolate around! The Queen Bee carries local made confections and the best chocolate from around the world. We got to sample four types that were absolutely delicious!

Robyn is looking forward to when the shop is able to safely hold events, such as chocolate tastings. The Halloween themed tasting is always a hit. Keep an eye on the website and social media to see when these are able to resume!

There are many local consigners The Queen Bee carries. When you purchase from them, you support local twice without leaving the shop!

Visit The Queen Bee at 270 Historic 25th St Ogden, UT 84401

thequeenbeeon25th@gmail.com

(801) 317-4226 Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest| Tumblr | Instagram

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







