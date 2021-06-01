Laura Evans from Utah’s Food Flirt and Utah Spicy Southern Sweet showed us how to make a delicious Chimichurri Garden Steak Salad recipe.
Find Laura on IG:
@utahspicysouthernsweet
@utahsfoodflirt
Chimichurri Garden Steak Salad
Grilling Steak Ingredients:
-1 2 lb Flank Steak
-Kosher salt
-Ground black pepper
-Cooking Oil for grilling, or searing in Cast Iron Skillet.
Chimichurri Sauce Ingredients:
-1 cup fresh parsley
-1 cup fresh cilantro
-1/4 cup fresh oregano or 2-3 teaspoons Mexican dried Oregano
-1/3 small red onion
-3 garlic cloves
-1/4 cup red wine vinegar
-A squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice, to taste
-1/2 tsp salt, plus more to taste
-1/2-2 tsp red pepper flakes (more or less to taste)
-1/2- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salad Ingredients:
-6 cups salad greens
-1 ear boiled, grilled/charred sweet corn, sliced off the cob (about 1 cup)
-1-2 cups colorful cherry and grape tomatoes, halved
-1 large avocado, diced
-1/4 red onion thinly sliced
-1 radish, thinly sliced
-1/4-1/2 cup bleu cheese, Feta, Goat, or Cojita Cheese
-1 recipe Chimichurri Sauce for steak
-1 recipe Creamy Cilantro House Dressing (optional)
For Serving:
-Flatbread
Marinate Directions:
1.Marinate the steak: In a medium-size bowl, stir together ingredients for the marinade.
2.Place steak from the fridge in a large ziplock bag.
3.Pour marinade over the steak, seal the bag, and shake to coat. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Chimichurri Sauce Blender Directions:
1.Combine all of the ingredients in the blender (or mini food processor), mix until you have a smooth sauce.
2.For a more rustic chimichurri, blend all the ingredients except the oil and then stir it in at the end.
Chimichurri Sauce Hand Method Directions:
1.Finely chop parsley, cilantro, oregano, onion, and garlic.
2.Add to a mixing bowl along with all remaining ingredients.
3.Stir to blend.
4.Taste and adjust red pepper flakes, salt, vinegar, or oregano to your taste
Prep Steak:
1.Remove steak from marinade. Place the steak on a large baking sheet. Pat dry. Season both sides generously with kosher salt and black pepper
2.Searing Steak in Cast Iron Skillet:
3.Heat the cast iron pan until hot about 5-8 minutes. Add 1/2 Tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat. Once the oil is hot, add steaks to the skillet.
4.Sear the steaks on the first side for 3-4 minutes until a brown crust has formed then flip and cook another 3-4 minutes.
5.Using tongs, turn the steak on its sides to render the white fat and sear the edges (1-minute per edge).
6.The steak should be 130-135°F for medium-rare and 145°F for medium.
Grilling Steak:
1.When ready to grill, preheat a clean, oiled grill to medium-high heat. 2.Place the steak on the hot grill and grill for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, depending on your preference.
Rare internal temperature: 125-130 degrees Fahrenheit
Medium-rare internal temperature: 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit
Medium internal temperature: 145 degrees Fahrenheit
Finishing the Steak:
1.Transfer the steak to a large cutting board and cover it loosely with aluminum foil.
2.Let the steak rest for 5-10 minutes.
3.Cut the steak against the grain into thin slices.
Building the Salad:
1.To assemble the salad, place the mixed greens on a large platter, or large Baking Sheet.
2.Add the steak, corn, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, radish.
3.Drizzle with the desired amount of Chimichurri Sauce over steak.
4.Serve immediately with a side of more Chimichurri Sauce or Creamy Cilantro House Dressing.