Chimichurri Garden Steak Salad

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted:
Laura Evans from Utah’s Food Flirt and Utah Spicy Southern Sweet showed us how to make a delicious Chimichurri Garden Steak Salad recipe.

Find Laura on IG:
@utahspicysouthernsweet
@utahsfoodflirt

Chimichurri Garden Steak Salad

Grilling Steak Ingredients:

-1 2 lb Flank Steak

-Kosher salt

-Ground black pepper

-Cooking Oil for grilling, or searing in Cast Iron Skillet.

Chimichurri Sauce Ingredients:

-1 cup fresh parsley

-1 cup fresh cilantro

-1/4 cup fresh oregano or 2-3 teaspoons Mexican dried Oregano

-1/3 small red onion

-3 garlic cloves

-1/4 cup red wine vinegar

-A squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice, to taste

-1/2 tsp salt, plus more to taste

-1/2-2 tsp red pepper flakes (more or less to taste)

-1/2- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salad Ingredients:

-6 cups salad greens

-1 ear boiled, grilled/charred sweet corn, sliced off the cob (about 1 cup)

-1-2 cups colorful cherry and grape tomatoes, halved

-1 large avocado, diced

-1/4 red onion thinly sliced

-1 radish, thinly sliced

-1/4-1/2 cup bleu cheese, Feta, Goat, or Cojita Cheese

-1 recipe Chimichurri Sauce for steak

-1 recipe Creamy Cilantro House Dressing (optional)

For Serving:

-Flatbread

Marinate Directions:

1.Marinate the steak: In a medium-size bowl, stir together ingredients for the marinade.

2.Place steak from the fridge in a large ziplock bag.

3.Pour marinade over the steak, seal the bag, and shake to coat. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Chimichurri Sauce Blender Directions:

1.Combine all of the ingredients in the blender (or mini food processor), mix until you have a smooth sauce.

2.For a more rustic chimichurri, blend all the ingredients except the oil and then stir it in at the end.

Chimichurri Sauce Hand Method Directions:

1.Finely chop parsley, cilantro, oregano, onion, and garlic.

2.Add to a mixing bowl along with all remaining ingredients.

3.Stir to blend.

4.Taste and adjust red pepper flakes, salt, vinegar, or oregano to your taste

Prep Steak:

1.Remove steak from marinade. Place the steak on a large baking sheet. Pat dry. Season both sides generously with kosher salt and black pepper

2.Searing Steak in Cast Iron Skillet:

3.Heat the cast iron pan until hot about 5-8 minutes. Add 1/2 Tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat. Once the oil is hot, add steaks to the skillet.

4.Sear the steaks on the first side for 3-4 minutes until a brown crust has formed then flip and cook another 3-4 minutes.

5.Using tongs, turn the steak on its sides to render the white fat and sear the edges (1-minute per edge).

6.The steak should be 130-135°F for medium-rare and 145°F for medium.

Grilling Steak:

1.When ready to grill, preheat a clean, oiled grill to medium-high heat. 2.Place the steak on the hot grill and grill for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, depending on your preference.

Rare internal temperature: 125-130 degrees Fahrenheit

Medium-rare internal temperature: 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit

Medium internal temperature: 145 degrees Fahrenheit

Finishing the Steak:

1.Transfer the steak to a large cutting board and cover it loosely with aluminum foil.

2.Let the steak rest for 5-10 minutes.

3.Cut the steak against the grain into thin slices.

Building the Salad:

1.To assemble the salad, place the mixed greens on a large platter, or large Baking Sheet.

2.Add the steak, corn, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, radish.

3.Drizzle with the desired amount of Chimichurri Sauce over steak.

4.Serve immediately with a side of more Chimichurri Sauce or Creamy Cilantro House Dressing.

