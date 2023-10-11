Take a bite of another delicious Utah Beef Council recipe every Wednesday on Good Things Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Regardless of the weather, this delicious chili recipe is sure to warm your belly and your tastebuds!

Chilly Day Beef Chili

1 boneless beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)

2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) black beans, rinsed, drained

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes (chili or zest-style)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup prepared thick-and-chunky salsa

Toppings:

Shredded Cheddar cheese, diced red onion, diced green onion, diced avocado and dairy sour cream (optional)

Instructions

Combine Boneless Beef Chuck Roast and all other ingredients except salsa and toppings in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; mix well. Cover and cook on HIGH 5-1/2 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Just before serving, stir in salsa; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Serve with toppings, as desired.

Alternate Cooking Method:

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Place Boneless Beef Chuck Roast and all other ingredients except salsa and toppings plus 1/2 cup water in pressure cooker. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 22 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Add salsa and stir together. Serve with toppings, as desired. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

Test Kitchen Tips Cook until fork-tender. When fork can be inserted without resistance and releases easily when pulled out, the beef is done.

Recipe courtesy of: www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org.

