Chili Mango Salsa is an easy fresh salsa bursting with flavor. It’s great alone with chips or on top of grilled chicken, fish, or shrimp. Charlotte Hancey of Charlotte Shares came by to show us how to make this delicious salsa recipe.

Chili Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

-4 cups mango, fresh or thawed from frozen

-1 pint tomatoes

-½ red onion

-½ bunch cilantro

-1 serrano, stem and seeds removed

-1 lime, juiced

-2 tsp Tajin

-½ tsp salt

-1/3 cup water

Find Charlotte Hancey on IG.