Children’s book to help kids cope with the loss of a loved one

Talking with children about death and grief can be hard and uncomfortable, which is why Dr. Shari Seiner wrote a children’s book to help kids cope with that. Seiner is here with us today to discuss the reasoning behind her book, “Together Again” and how it can be used as a tool for parents.

It’s not your typical happy story, but Seiner felt this is a message to help bring comfort when a child is experiencing a loss. She said she didn’t write this as a psychologist but as a curious pet owner. After her husband passed away, she noticed her dog was wandering around the house looking for something and wondered if it was her husband. She got it onto paper and realized how it could be a helpful way for parents to discuss this with their own kids. It’s also an easier way for kids to wrap their heads around the concept of death.

As a result of COVID, many children and families had to experience loss and grief. The holidays are also a hard time for people to cope with the loss of a loved one and those feelings could be heightened around this time. Seiner said that while this book may seem sad, it could also bring comfort toward the end with its spiritual aspect discussing how their memory can be kept alive. She reminds us that it’s okay to talk about a person you’ve lost with your children since kids are curious and they’ll be able to understand it more.

You can purchase your own copy of “Together Again” at Randee and Company, Salt and Honey Market at Fashion Place Mall, or on Amazon!