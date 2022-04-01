We’re kicking off Wold Autism Month by spreading awareness in hopes of promoting understanding and support for the community. Stephanie Larsen, author of a new Children’s Book joined us on the show today to join together in the cause.

Larsen’s son 6-year-old son, Jagger, is nonverbal and has level 2 Autism. She was inspired to write a children’s book for both kids and adults to gain an understanding of individuals on the spectrum. She hopes that her book will inspire compassion and understanding.

Larsen believes everyone is unique in their own way, and everyone deserves a friend. ‘Mom, Look at him!’ is a story about how Jagger finds a true friend despite his disability.

The book is available on Amazon smile.amazon.com and is $15.99 for a paperback!