Children’s book, “Olivia’s Tower: The Building Power of Cells”

Utah author Gretchen Day has a newly released children’s STEM book, “Olivia’s Tower: The Building Power of Cells.” The book introduces young readers to the scientific process, and the parts of the cell, but more importantly it shows kids the importance of asking questions, finding answers, and learning about the world around them.

It was inspired by Gretchen’s childhood experience of watching her mom, a molecular biologist, work in a lab. Gretchen worked in the lab with her mom for a short time after high school, and it left a big impression – the rooms full of microscopes, the opportunities to learn, and the people who came from around the world to work and study.

Gretchen works as a journalist, but she always knew she wanted to write a children’s book, and she decided the lab was the perfect setting. Books allow kids to explore their interests, learn about themselves, and think about their future. STEM jobs are growing in demand, yet women account for only 24 percent of the STEM workforce, according to a study from the U.S. Department of Commerce. It’s fun for young girls and boys to see themselves working in STEM related fields in books and other media. Regardless of a child’s future career interests, they can gain knowledge and confidence when they learn about the world.



“Olivia’s Tower: The Building Power of Cells” was released on October 3rd from Storybook Genius Publishing. It’s available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble online, or at oliviastower.com