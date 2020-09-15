Children’s book “Meet Zade!” teaches pet owners responsibility

Donna Eliason and Milada Copeland, authors of illustrated children’s book, “Meet Zade!” joined us today to share the message that while bringing home a new puppy or any pet is a wonderful experience for the entire family, it’s also one that requires some work to get started on the right foot.

They wrote the book “Meet Zade!” to teach families how to bring home a new puppy, and help him or her become a happy family member. The book was based on Donna’s now two year old border collie Zade, who we met this morning.

Like children, all dogs need to have structure, love, and consistency. Donna and Milada hope their book helps families preparing to become pet owners learn some useful tips and techniques.



www.meetzade.com

