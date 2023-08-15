SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Utah Valley University student, author and illustrator, Annie Peterson joined us on the show to share about her recent publications, “What She Sees: A Story Investigating Body Image.” It is a remarkable children’s book that addresses eating disorders, body dysmorphia, and body image struggles.

Peterson’s personal journey of triumph over her own eating disorder fuels the book’s creation, born from her sister’s poignant words, “I tried looking at myself in the mirror like you did, but it hurt, so I stopped.” This narrative serves to normalize discussions about insecurities, aiming to dismantle the secrecy that feeds eating disorders.

Alongside the book, each purchase includes a card linking readers to valuable resources for cultivating a positive body image. Peterson’s book signing event at The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City on September 16th offers an opportunity to connect and acquire signed copies.

For more information and to join the movement, visit akpgraphicdesign.com or follow Annie on Instagram @a.k.design.slc. “What She Sees” is more than a book – it’s a catalyst for healing conversations that reshape lives and inspire change, both within Utah’s vibrant community and beyond.