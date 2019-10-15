Children’s book helps kids learn the difference between same sounding words

‘Is that aunt and ant?’ ‘Do you see the sea?’ These are just a couple of the clever phrases that author Mike Agrelius uses in his new book ‘Hear What’s Here’ to help children learn the difference between same sounding words!

These same sounding words that are spelled differently and have different meanings, are called homophones. Agrelius shares that these can be a challenge to young readers, but one he executed in a fun way thanks to the help of illustrations from Val Chadwick Bagley.

Influenced by Dr. Seuss, this book has actually been 30 years in the making! A “bucket list project come true,” ‘Hear What’s Here’ can now be found in many local stores with Agrelius’ hope of one day also landing the shelves of school libraries.

If you are in the education industry and are interested in getting a hold of this book, email informationHVP@gmail.com.

This book is available at the following: