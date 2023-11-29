Lisa Ruggerio, Director of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Nevada, just had its ribbon cutting celebration event on last month, which will be spur a crucial step forward in addressing rural child abuse cases in northeastern Nevada.

The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Nevada work tirelessly to spread awareness about child abuse and exploitation, raise funds, and provide victimized children and their non-offending caregivers with the tools they need to navigate a challenging time. It is the mission of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Nevada to help and heal children who have been victims of abuse and exploitation through a coordinated response that brings together various agencies to work together on behalf of the children and families of our community.

The new facility in Elko will follow a nationally recognized, evidence-based model that provides a coordinated response to child abuse cases by hosting social services, medical professionals, law enforcement partners, and more under one roof. Those affected will be able to access numerous services and resources available to them in one location, starting the healing journey for children and families that have experienced abuse.

Over 2,500 children were served by the four Children’s Advocacy Centers across the state of Nevada in 2021.

www.childrensadvocacycentersnv.com