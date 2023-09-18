SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The kids are in school and cooler days are here. Warm soup starts to sound tasty this time of year and this Chickpea Noodle Soup is a great option to put on your list. Aida Woodward is a Plant-Based Health Coach and author of EAT LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT. For more delicious and healthy recipes, join her private FB group also titled – EAT LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT!
CHICKPEA NOODLE SOUP
- 1 medium onion, roughly chopped
- 3 stalks celery, roughly chopped
- 3 carrots, roughly chopped
- 2 large cloves garlic, pressed
- 4 cups of vegetable broth
- 1 tsp. dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/4 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried sage
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. Pepper
- 1 – 15 ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup dried pasta of choice
Directions:
- Place the chopped vegetables and spices in a large pot with four cups of vegetable stock or water with bouillon.
- Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until vegetables nearly done. (Crockpot or InstaPot works well also)
- Add chickpeas and pasta and simmer on low until pasta is cooked to your preference, usually less than 10 minutes.
NOTE: Add additional salt and pepper if desired.