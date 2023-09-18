SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The kids are in school and cooler days are here. Warm soup starts to sound tasty this time of year and this Chickpea Noodle Soup is a great option to put on your list. Aida Woodward is a Plant-Based Health Coach and author of EAT LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT. For more delicious and healthy recipes, join her private FB group also titled – EAT LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT!

CHICKPEA NOODLE SOUP

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

3 stalks celery, roughly chopped

3 carrots, roughly chopped

2 large cloves garlic, pressed

4 cups of vegetable broth

1 tsp. dried parsley

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried sage

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. Pepper

1 – 15 ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup dried pasta of choice

Directions:

Place the chopped vegetables and spices in a large pot with four cups of vegetable stock or water with bouillon. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until vegetables nearly done. (Crockpot or InstaPot works well also) Add chickpeas and pasta and simmer on low until pasta is cooked to your preference, usually less than 10 minutes.

NOTE: Add additional salt and pepper if desired.