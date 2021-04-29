Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons came by to show a quick and easy Chicken Tortilla Casserole that will have your family eating in no time!

Ingredients:

-2 Tbsp oil

-1 onion, chopped

-2 cloves garlic, minced

-1 lb ground chicken

-Salt and freshly ground pepper

-1 tsp ground cumin

-1 tsp oregano leaves

-1 tsp taco seasoning

-1 (15 oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained

-2 cups frozen corn, thawed

-1 (25 oz) jar Harmons Marinara Sauce

-4 cups Harmons Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, broken into pieces, divided

-8 oz Harmons Mexican Blend Shredded Cheese

-Harmons Sour Cream, for garnish

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. In a frying pan over medium-high heat, add oil. When oil shimmers, add onion and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chicken, season with salt and pepper, and cook until chicken is cooked through and is no longer pink about 7 minutes. Add cumin, oregano, and taco seasoning and stir to combine.

3. Add beans, corn, and marinara sauce and cook, stirring occasionally until warmed through, about 8 minutes.

4. In a 9”x13” baking dish, add 2 cups tortilla chips. Add chicken-bean mixture to dish, spreading out evenly. Sprinkle the remaining 2 cups of tortilla chips over the chicken-bean mixture. Sprinkle cheese over tortilla chips. Bake until the edges of the casserole are bubbly, about 30 minutes. Place a tablespoonful of sour cream over each portion of casserole.

Visit Harmons online for more recipes.