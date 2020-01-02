If you’re looking to get healthy in the new year, Emily Allen said the key is cooking more at home! Of course when you cook at home, you most likely will end up with leftovers, so put them to good use to create new meals!

This recipe shows you how to turn leftovers into a quick and yummy new meal in just 15-20 minutes.

Chicken Fried Rice

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

4-5 carrots, diced or cut on a bias

1 medium head of bok choy, chopped

2 cups cooked brown rice or quinoa

1 cup cooked chicken, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons coconut aminos (or soy sauce)

Instructions:

Saute onions and carrots in olive oil until the onions are nearly translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Add bok choy and saute for 2-3 more minutes. Add remaining ingredients. You can add more olive oil if your pan gets too dry. Saute until all ingredients are hot, stirring frequently and serve hot.

Notes: You can use any veggies you may have instead, like broccoli, cauliflower, kale, etc.

Visit healthbyemily.com and Instagram @healthbyemilya for more inspiration and healthy recipes.