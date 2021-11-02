Chicken Corn Soup

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) – This Chicken and Corn Soup recipe is quick and easy to make on the stovetop. It’s full of protein and veggies and it is so comforting and delicious.

Ingredients

  • 1-whole roasted chicken hand shredded into bite-sized pieces
  • 1-Large onion diced
  • 4-stalks celery diced
  • 5-sprigs of fresh thyme chopped
  • 2-bags pre-cooked diced potatoes
  • 2-Table spoons butter
  • ½ teaspoon olive oil
  • 3 ½ Table spoons of flour
  • 2-Cups chicken Stock
  • 1-quart Half & Half

Directions

Melt 2 tablespoons butter with olive oil, saute onion and celery until onions are translucent and celery is soft. Add flour, cook until golden brown stirring constantly. Add chicken stock, then half & half, stir in potatoes, corn (w/liquid), and shredded chicken. Heat for 30-minutes, serve w/garlic bread

Clam Chowder, after adding flour, add 3 cans of canned chopped clams w/juice, add stock and half & half serve with hot sauce.

More Good Things Utah Recipes

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors