Chicken Corn Soup

(Good Things Utah) – This Chicken and Corn Soup recipe is quick and easy to make on the stovetop. It’s full of protein and veggies and it is so comforting and delicious.

Ingredients

1-whole roasted chicken hand shredded into bite-sized pieces

1-Large onion diced

4-stalks celery diced

5-sprigs of fresh thyme chopped

2-bags pre-cooked diced potatoes

2-Table spoons butter

½ teaspoon olive oil

3 ½ Table spoons of flour

2-Cups chicken Stock

1-quart Half & Half

Directions

Melt 2 tablespoons butter with olive oil, saute onion and celery until onions are translucent and celery is soft. Add flour, cook until golden brown stirring constantly. Add chicken stock, then half & half, stir in potatoes, corn (w/liquid), and shredded chicken. Heat for 30-minutes, serve w/garlic bread

Clam Chowder, after adding flour, add 3 cans of canned chopped clams w/juice, add stock and half & half serve with hot sauce.

