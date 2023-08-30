SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chick-fil-A fans are raving about two new menu items.. the new, limited edition Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the sweet Caramel Crumble Milkshake. Both available now at Chick-fil-A locations across Utah.

The new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is a twist on the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. It features an original Chick-fil-A filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese and served on a warm, toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is the first seasonal sandwich offering built on the restaurant’s Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. It provides a new flavor on the classic Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, this Caramel Crumble Milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A® Icedream® dessert blended with butterscotch caramel flavor and delicious blondie crumbles. Topped off with whipped cream and a cherry (except when served via delivery). This milkshake is available for a limited time at participating locations while supplies last.

Brand new menu items, for a limited time only through November 11th!

