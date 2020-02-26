Chick-fil-A has healthy new menu items!

The mac & cheese at Chick-fil-A has only been out for a few months now, but when it made its debut, they had a hard time keeping it in stock due to the high demand! You can get it as a side, or as a replacement for your waffle fries. Get it in your kids meal, or combo meal as well. Made with five different types of cheeses, it’s simply mouth-watering.

The kale crunch side is fresh and absolutely delicious! Priced to be substituted for fries, the kale crunch is a mix of cabbage, apple cider, Dijon mustard vinaigrette, and a package of roasted almonds on the side.

Another option is the wrap with grilled chicken, which you can also get with tomatoes. There’s a tasty fruit cup on the menu as well, and everything is made fresh. Lettuce is washed and chopped, and tomatoes washed and sliced.

There are many ways to order through the Chick-fil-A app. If you’re dining inside, you can scan the app and collect points for free food. If you’re in a hurry, place your drive-through order ahead of time before you even pull up. Inside, you’ll see a number at each table. When you don’t have time to wait in line, place a dine-in mobile order, select your table number, and they’ll bring it right to your table!

Follow the new Chick-fil-A Instagram at instagram.com/Chickfila_utah to be the first to find out about food specials and deals. Hop online and peruse the menu at chick-fil-a.com

This story contains sponsored content.