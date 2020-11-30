Chic holiday accessories for men and women

We love when stylist Preston Tait is in the studio! Today he showed us chic and simple gifts for both men and women. These make the perfect stocking stuffers and add just the right finishing touch. Unisex hats to transform any outfit, the coziest socks, belts, gloves, a groomer, a watch set, jewelry, and more!

Last but not least, Preston has teamed up with Utah Facial Plastics to do the biggest giveaway he’s ever done! All the info you need to enter is on his latest IG post. Find him at @preston_tait

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

