Cherry, Yes Day, and The Father are your weekend flicks

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Film critic Patrick Beatty is back with three weekend flicks! He tells us the synopsis, rating, and his review. Be sure to follow him for more reviews, podcasts, and all-around entertainment online at IG @patrickbeattyreviews Facebook: Patrick Beatty Reviews

‘Cherry’ (R)
Available March 12th on Apple TV+ & Theaters
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor
Synopsis: An Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.
Patrick gives this one a 6/10

‘Yes Day’ (PG)
Available March 12th on Netflix
Directed By: Miguel Arteta
Starring: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega
Synopsis: Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a “yes day”, where for 24 hours the kids make the rules.
Patrick gives this one a /10

‘The Father’ (R)
Available March 12th in theaters.
Director: Florian Zeller
Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss
Synopsis: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. Patrick gives this one a /10

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors