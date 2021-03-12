Cherry, Yes Day, and The Father are your weekend flicks

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Film critic Patrick Beatty is back with three weekend flicks! He tells us the synopsis, rating, and his review. Be sure to follow him for more reviews, podcasts, and all-around entertainment online at IG @patrickbeattyreviews Facebook: Patrick Beatty Reviews

‘Cherry’ (R)

Available March 12th on Apple TV+ & Theaters

Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor

Synopsis: An Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.

Patrick gives this one a 6/10



‘Yes Day’ (PG)

Available March 12th on Netflix

Directed By: Miguel Arteta

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega

Synopsis: Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a “yes day”, where for 24 hours the kids make the rules.

Patrick gives this one a /10



‘The Father’ (R)

Available March 12th in theaters.

Director: Florian Zeller

Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss

Synopsis: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. Patrick gives this one a /10