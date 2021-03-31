Cherry banana nice cream is a healthy treat

Downeast is not only known for on-trend and stylish clothing, but they have high-quality swimwear for an affordable price point. Just recently, Downeast became a Certified B Corp, which is doing Business for Good. The new swimwear collection is B Corp approved and is using Recycled Fabrics. Spring dresses are also available in all clothing locations and online at Downeast Basics.

Since the inception of the Downeast clothing collection, they've been known for being a trend leader in the dress category. In stores now are several different styles of dresses including a style ranging from church to casual. Look for fabrics that include: linen, denim, rayon, cotton blends, and lightweight gauze.