Cherry banana nice cream is a healthy treat

Instead of reaching for the candy, try this recipe for cherry banana nice cream for a healthy treat! GTU chef Emily Allen was back in our kitchen to share this tastiness.

Cherry Banana Nice Cream

Ingredients:

  • 4 bananas, chopped and frozen
  • 2 cups frozen cherries
  • 1-1/4 cup milk or coconut milk (you may need a little less or more liquid depending on the power of your food processor or blender)
  • Chocolate chips or other mix-ins (optional)

Instructions: 

Blend bananas and cherries in a blender or food processor, adding milk little by little and scraping down the side of the bowl until it reaches the consistency of soft-serve ice cream. Add chocolate chips or other mix-ins and pulse just enough to combine.

www.healthbyemily.com IG: @healthbyemilya

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

