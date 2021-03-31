Cherry banana nice cream is a healthy treat

Instead of reaching for the candy, try this recipe for cherry banana nice cream for a healthy treat! GTU chef Emily Allen was back in our kitchen to share this tastiness.
Cherry Banana Nice Cream
Ingredients:
- 4 bananas, chopped and frozen
- 2 cups frozen cherries
- 1-1/4 cup milk or coconut milk (you may need a little less or more liquid depending on the power of your food processor or blender)
- Chocolate chips or other mix-ins (optional)
Instructions:
Blend bananas and cherries in a blender or food processor, adding milk little by little and scraping down the side of the bowl until it reaches the consistency of soft-serve ice cream. Add chocolate chips or other mix-ins and pulse just enough to combine.
