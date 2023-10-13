Alina Darger, executive director, and Shirlee Draper, director of operations tell us about Cherish Families, an organization that provides services for folks from polygamous communities, families, or backgrounds.

Both women were raised in the culture, and saw the gap that needed to be bridged. They are the go-to for culturally relevant and sensitive crime victim services for people from polygamous communities and families.

The two highlight ways people can be more understanding and compassionate, opening the door for people from this demographic to be safe in reporting crimes, and discuss ways people can support their work.

Website www.cherishfamilies.org

Facebook|Instagram: @cherishfamilies