SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Chef Maggie Faber is back, this time with Cold Peanut Noodles, featuring her homemade chili oil. Magpie Sweets and Eats is dedicated to helping Utah families create moments centered around healthy, hearty, and tasty food. They provide chef-prepared meals, treats, and private chef services throughout Salt Lake City. Check it out on Instagram for cooking tips and tricks! Chef Maggie is the lead chef and is excited to share her Cold Peanut Noodles recipe.

Cold Peanut Noodles with Chili Oil

Makes 4-6 servings

16oz fresh soba or udon noodles (or 8oz spaghetti)

½ purple cabbage, thinly sliced

1 cup frozen lima beans

1 cup frozen peas and carrots

1 cup English cucumber, diced

1 cup bell pepper, thinly sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced and soaked in cold water

2 tablespoons basil, thinly sliced

Peanut Sauce

⅓ cup soy sauce

2-3 tablespoons peanut butter

2 tablespoons lime juice

1-3 tablespoons store bought chili oil, depending on desired spice level

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon grated garlic

1 tablespoon grated ginger

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of water to boil. Cook noodles according to package directions To a large mixing bowl, add peanut sauce ingredients to the bottom and stir to combine Add hot noodles to sauce and add red onions, use tongs to stir together and coat noodles in sauce. Add remaining vegetables and toss together, the frozen ingredients will cool the noodles down. Serve with fresh basil and more chili oil as desired