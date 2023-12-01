SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kiana Williams joined us in the kitchen today with a tasty Cheezy Pull-Apart Christmas Tree perfect for those holiday get togethers.
INGREDIENTS:
- Raw Dough Of Choice
- 8 Oz Cheese Cubes (Cheddar, Gouda, Etc)
- Shredded Cheese (Parmesan)
- Feta Cheese
- 4 Tbsp Butter
- Herbs: Italian, Sage, Basil, Rosemary
- Seasoning: Garlic, Salt Flakes
- Vero Gusto Marinara
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 (or follow dough instructions)
- Pre-make dough or use pre-made raw dough.
- Take about 1 Oz of raw dough and 1-2 cheese cubes, wrap the dough around the cheese and roll until a ball is made.
- Place parchment paper on baking pan.
- Lay balls on top of parchment paper.
- Roll dough and cheese, repeat until dough is gone.
- Place balls into a Christmas tree shape.
- Melt butter and lather on.
- Cut tomatoes and decorate.
- Shred cheese all over evenly.
- Sprinkle with garlic and Italian seasoning.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
- Granish with feta, sage, rosemary, etc.
- Add salt to taste and serve with marinara.
- Serve hot and joy !