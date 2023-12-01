SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kiana Williams joined us in the kitchen today with a tasty Cheezy Pull-Apart Christmas Tree perfect for those holiday get togethers.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Raw Dough Of Choice 
  • 8 Oz Cheese Cubes (Cheddar, Gouda, Etc)
  • Shredded Cheese (Parmesan) 
  • Feta Cheese 
  • 4 Tbsp Butter 
  • Herbs: Italian, Sage, Basil, Rosemary 
  • Seasoning: Garlic, Salt Flakes 
  • Vero Gusto Marinara 

DIRECTIONS: 

  1. Preheat oven to 350 (or follow dough instructions)
  2. Pre-make dough or use pre-made raw dough.
  3. Take about 1 Oz of raw dough and 1-2 cheese cubes, wrap the dough around the cheese and roll until a ball is made. 
  4. Place parchment paper on baking pan. 
  5. Lay balls on top of parchment paper.
  6. Roll dough and cheese, repeat until dough is gone.
  7. Place balls into a Christmas tree shape. 
  8. Melt butter and lather on.
  9. Cut tomatoes and decorate.
  10. Shred cheese all over evenly. 
  11. Sprinkle with garlic and Italian seasoning. 
  12. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. 
  13. Granish with feta, sage, rosemary, etc. 
  14. Add salt to taste and serve with marinara. 
  15. Serve hot and joy ! 