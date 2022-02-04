Cheesy movies for your weekend

Val Cameron says, “Bring on the Cheese this weekend!” Whether it’s a cheesy family movie, horror film, or action film this week has it all. We’ve got new films and reviews for all ages. Here’s what Vall has to say:

The Wolf and The Lion

Rated PG

Blue Fox Entertainment

This movie brings into question the right thing to do with wild animals and there is some confusing messaging. Vall says you will fall in love with the wolf and the lion, but the side stories of the humans fall a little flat. The Wolf and The Lion have some tear-jerking moments together, and the footage of them is choreographed like a nature show. There are also so breathtaking views and shots that will make you want to venture off to Canada. The movie, however, feels like a family movie from 1995 and pretty predictable but your young kids will find it endearing and you won’t hate yourself for watching it at home for a family movie night.

Grade: B-

The Long Night

Rated R

Well Go USA Entertainment

This film is not your typical Horror movie. It does have suspense, some gore, and the right amount of cheesiness. Val had a lot of fun watching it because it was not that scary, but also Grace is not a regular female horror character that is weak and vulnerable. Also, her boyfriend Jack is totally not phased and unlike most characters in a movie like this, he wants to get the heck out of that house like a normal person and not run up the stairs instead of out the front door. The story has its moments where it is totally predictable and then those WTH moments that every good horror movie is known for. Val is not a fan of Horror films, but this was a fun little ride. People that are big into Horror may think it is too lightweight and not slasher enough and scary. All in all, she appreciated the good cinematography and was glad she didn’t have a hard time going to sleep after watching it.

Grade: B

Moonfall

Rated PG-13

Lionsgate

If you want a disaster/save the hearth movie that is pure brain candy, this is for you. There are story holes, totally unrealistic science, overacting, and predictable moments; but that is the fun of this kind of movie. It will not be nominated for anything…well maybe a Razzie, but you will laugh and have a good time if you let yourself. Plus, Val was happy to see Halle back on the big screen!

Grade: C+

