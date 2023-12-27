Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — This Cheesy Beef Artichoke Dip recipe is perfect for parties or as a quick snack and is best served with fresh vegetables and tortilla chips.

Cheesy Beef Artichoke Dip

12 ounces Cooked (Leftover) Beef Pot Roast, chopped

1 (12oz) can artichoke hearts, drained

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

One teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

Two teaspoons granulated garlic

3/4 cup reduced-fat dairy sour cream

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

5 ounces fresh spinach, chopped

Serving Suggestion:

Celery sticks, Carrots sticks, Pepper slices, Tortilla chips, Crackers

Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix together cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, pepper, and garlic in a large bowl. Once smooth, add in spinach, chopped Beef, and artichoke hearts; combine.

Coat a 9 X 9 baking dish with non-stick spray. Place mixture into baking dish and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until mixture is bubbling and golden brown. Serve warm alongside fresh vegetables and tortilla chips.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

Watch Good Things Utah every Wednesday for more great recipes from Jennifer Burns (@JBCookingHost) and The Utah Beef Council.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council