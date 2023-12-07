Cheesy bacon dip is the perfect warm, gooey dip to bring to your next holiday party. It’s 100% gluten free, and best served up with gluten free bread or crackers. It’s quick to mix up, broil in the oven on low for 7-9 minutes, and then it’s ready to go!

We learn Emma’s favorite store bought gluten free baguettes and crackers, as well. Follow along with Emma on IG @mylifeaftergluten

Cheesy Bacon Dip

Ingredients

4 oz reduced fat cream cheese, softened

1/4 C mayonnaise

1/2 C light sour cream

1/3 C pepper jack cheese

1/3 C mozzarella cheese

1/2 C cheddar cheese, divided

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/8 tsp red pepper flakes(more or less as desired)

4 slices bacon, crumbled

Directions

Cook 4 slices of bacon and let cool. Crumble

Turn on Broiler to LOW

In a small bowl combine softened cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream until smooth.

Add onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and bacon and stir.

Add all three shredded cheeses (reserve a little of the cheddar for the top) and stir.

Using a spatula, spread cheesy dip mixture into a prepared oven safe pan. If your pan isn’t coated with enamel, you will probably want to grease it. Top the mixture with reserved cheddar cheese.

Broil on low for 7-9 minutes, or until the dip is heated through and the cheese on top is melted. Since each oven broiler is different, please watch your dip carefully the first time and adjust as needed.