Cheese Market 2020 by Salt Lake Cheese Festival

We took a trip to The Garten downtown SLC today to meet Steve Jerman of the Salt Lake Cheese Festival, and get a sample of what the big event entails!

The Salt Lake Cheese Festival was cancelled, but Steve has planned to bring us the next best thing; a socially distanced cheese and fine food market! Same time and place. This is a FREE event for all those that need that, as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday, June 13th from 3 pm – 7 pm at The Garten, 400 North 400 West SLC. Must be 21 and over. The Garten, owned by Mountain West Hard Cider, has just released a new cider right in time for tomorrow! All beverages brewed locally.

Steve tells us there will be plenty of tasty cheese to both sample and learn about, food trucks have been invited, and DJ Hitchhike will be taking care of the entertainment!

More info at https://slcheesefest.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

