Cheers to Reagan with delicious drinks for the holidays

Cheers to the best years with Reagan on GTU. Brooke Martin, from Brooke Blends, joined us on Reagan’s last show to share some delicious drinks with the crew.

Brooke is an expert when it comes to wine and Champagne. She knows about all the different kinds of wine and where they come from. She educated us on the following:

Champagne

~ It can only be called Champagne if it comes from the Champagne region of France. She

~Traditional Method: has undergone a second fermentation in the bottle.

~Main wine grape varieties include Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier.

~Age for a minimum of 3 years.

~Very versatile, can pair with almost anything, especially salty, fried or fishy dishes.

Sparkling Wines –

Cava (Sparkling Wine from Spain)

~Made by the traditional method

~Must spend at least nine months on the lees. (add more texture/body and flavor)

~Uses indigenous grapes in the blend.

~More affordable than Champagne

Prosecco (Sparkling Wine from Italy)

~Main grape variety used is Glera

~Typically produced by the tank method. (Retains the flavors of the base wine, such as Muscat and Riesling, not so much the bread and toast flavors you get from the traditional method) Cheaper, faster, and less labor-intensive method.

~More affordable than Champagne

Sweetness Levels in Sparkling Wine – Liqueur d’expedition, mixture of wine and sugar (dosage-the amount of sugar used to determine the final level of sweetness in the wine)

Brut- 0-12 g/L (residual sugar)

Extra Dry- 12-17 g/L

Demi-Sec- 32-50 g/L

Brooke said that her favorite depends on the time of year. For Christmas she said her favorite is a dryer Champagne. You can follow Brooke on Instagram and on her blog.