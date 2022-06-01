We couldn’t have our Pride show without a visit from Mark Fine, Presidents of Ogden’s Own Distillery! We talked all things Five Husbands vodka, and sampled a delicious mocktail Mark whipped up on air. He tells us how the brand really validates everyone’s efforts, passion, and contributions. They have a lovely “message in a bottle” as Sting sings.

Five Husbands will be in the Pride Parade Sunday, and will have over 100 people join them! There will be a meet and greet at 1 pm as well as photo op with Five Husbands starting at 4 pm on Sunday at Festival. A great opportunity to purchase the New Five Husbands Label and have the Five Husbands sign the bottle! Join in on Friday, June 10th for the “Coming Out Party” at Ogden’s Own Distillery, 615 W Stockman Way, Ogden where Five Husbands will be “Coming Out” with a new label.

Expect performances from Madazon Can-Can and Hoe Shi Minh, two of the husbands!

Facebook: Five Husbands Vodka IG: fivehusbandsvodka online www.fivehusbandsvodka.com

Pride week festivities: Utah Pride Center