Savvy is live in Florida supporting the Miss America opportunity, so of course we had to check in to say hello, and hear how our local girls are doing! The public perception of Miss America program is often that it’s a one-night event, but in reality it’s so much more. This unique opportunity is a year-round program of “Style, Service, Scholarship and Success” – representing the four points of the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen crown.

Cheer on out local girls and follow along with the stream to see who gets crowned!

www.missamerica.org