Check out this unique coffee house that highlight card collectors

Deena stopped by Cards and Coffee and discussed with Jared Bringhurst about their new coffee shop and card shop opened April 3rd. The space is unique, with custom art on the walls and expertly graffitied furniture.

Cards and Coffee is located at 351 West 400 South, SLC, UT 84101

-Cards range from a $5 pack of Pokemon for a child to thousands of dollars for a pro collector.

-Not just cards, there are also collectible items from pro athletes to custom bear statutes by Banksy

-It’s a coffee shop as well.

-Wanted to create a spot to lounge, feels like home, isn’t intimidating, hang out while you tear open your cards

-The VIP lounge is a sight to see!

The biggest reason Utah expansion happened was Jared Bringhurst. A serial entrepreneur by trade, he feels right at home in the hobby. With his collecting passion — Bringhurst was into cards back in the late ‘80s, even selling them to classmates from his driveway after school — and business acumen already in place, the Bringhurst-Fleyshman partnership made perfect sense.

“I’ve done a lot of businesses but when they opened Cards and Coffee in LA in October, I texted [Dan] immediately and said, ‘We gotta do Salt Lake.’ It’s funny. On February 3, I texted him again and said, ‘We’re ready.’ Sixty days later, on April 3, we opened.”

Kids were given their first Pokémon, baseball, or basketball pack. Just to watch the kids’ eyes light up and sit on the floor and spread Pokémon cards out. That’s what we’re about as much as the investor who wants to make some money.

Promotions:

Mention this segment and get 10% off