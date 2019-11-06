Check out this idyllic mountain and entertainment get away in Kamas

Located in the Kamas valley, nestled in next to the Uinta Mountains and just 11 miles past Park City, getting to High Star Ranch is an easy and scenic drive.

A four-season destination for adventure, dining, entertainment, weddings and corporate events, High Star Ranch, DeJoria Center on High Star Ranch, The State Road Tavern, and The State Road Restaurant, offer elevated experiences from outdoor adventures to indoor entertainment.

Whether you’re lacing up your hiking boots, or slipping on your dancing shoes and heading to a concert, there’s truly something for everyone at the Ranch.

An idyllic headquarters from where you can launch a mountain adventure or enjoy an evening of music, entertainment and dining.

To see book your holiday party and see other dining, entertainment, and other events at High Star Ranch visit HighStarRanch.com. To see what Dejoria Center has to offer visit DejoriaCenter.com

This article contains sponsored content.