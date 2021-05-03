Check out these Mother’s Day and graduation themed crafts

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Looking for the perfect gift for your Mom or Graduate? Curt R. Jensen from CutPasteCelebrate.com stopped by GTU to share three crafts that are sure to bring a smile to your loved ones.

Graduation Cap Favor Boxes

Each favor box comes with 14 graduation year options so you can celebrate the Class of 2021 with your college and high school graduates, the Class of 2034 with your preschooler, and every year in between!

Available as a printable (to print and cut by hand) or a digital cut file (to cut out of any paper with your Cricut or Silhouette machines).

DIY Trophies

Let your Mom know she is the “BEST” with these DIY Paper Trophies! Each printable comes with four crest options that say: World’s Greatest, Best, #1, and Happy Birthday. They are perfect for celebrating everything from Mother’s Day and Graduation to Father’s Day and beyond!

Available as a printable (to print and cut by hand) or a digital cut file (to cut out of any paper with your Cricut or Silhouette machines).

Candy Flowers

Surprise your mom with a dozen “long-stemmed Kisses” this Mother’s Day. Simply add a Hershey’s Kiss (or your mom’s favorite snack-sized candy) in the center of these paper flowers. Arrange them in a vase or use them as an embellishment on everything from cards to napkin rings and more. These flowers are also a perfect gift for graduates. Just cut them out of papers that match your graduate’s school colors!

Available as a digital cut file (to cut out of any paper with your Cricut or Silhouette machines).

Promotions:

All of CutPasteCelebrate printables and digital cut files are only $3.99

Find CutPasteCelebrate online, IG, FB, and Pinterest.