Check out these helpful tips to stop yelling at your kids

Amber McNamee, certified Life Coach is helping moms who want to feel better! She is sharing tips on how to stop yelling at your kids.

How to stop yelling at your kids:

-Believe that yelling is not the only thing that works.

-Isn’t the kind of mom we want to be.

Need to stop believing:

-I’m not a good mom, because good moms don’t yell at their kids.

-I just need to be more patient.

-My kids are hard!

Why do we believe these?

To feel more empowered, we need to focus on 3 Take-Aways:

-Know that you have more control over your emotions than you think.

-Feel your feelings.

-Love and accept where you are at.

