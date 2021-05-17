Check out the virtual world premiere of Audrey Cefaly’s ALABASTER

Cynthia Fleming, Executive Artistic Director of Salt Lake Acting Company came by the studio to talk about the upcoming production, Audrey Cefaly’s ALABASTER which will be available to stream on-demand through the 30th. They’re also in the process of a huge renovation and raising $1M to remodel to make their 130-year old building accessible.
- SLAC’s 1 Million Dollar Capital CampaignSalt Lake Acting Company just launched a 1 Million Dollar Capital Campaign to make its 130-year old building more accessible to the public.
- The campaign is called THE AMBERLEE FUND. It’s named after SLAC’s late patron, Amberlee Hatton-Ward, who used a wheelchair for mobility. (Cynthia can elaborate more on this story and her mother, Shauna Rasmussen Hatton-Ward’s involvement.)
- Amberlee passed away in 2019. To honor her legacy, SLAC decided to install an elevator.
- SLAC worked with local nonprofit architectural firm ASSIST Inc Community Design Center to design the major reconstruction of the lobby, bathrooms, and elevator. Maddox Construction is handling the actual labor.
- They’re also partnering with city home COLLECTIVE, which has designed some really exciting and modern interiors for the lobby, box office, bathrooms, patron lounge (our “green room”), and dressing rooms.
- It’s part of an overarching initiative IDEA: Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility.
- So far, over $800k has been raised, $500k of which is part of a matching grant provided by the Linda & Don Price Legacy Fund.
- People can learn more and donate online.
Currently playing at SLAC: ALABASTER
- They’re currently producing a virtual world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Audrey Cefaly’s ALABASTER.
- It’s a darkly comic tale of loss, grief, redemption, and healing. (There are talking goats!)
- While it’s a digital production, we kept the entire theatrical design team to enhance the experience for our audiences.
- They shipped 4 separate mini-sets, props, lighting, and sound equipment to 4 actors spread across the country. (1 in Hawaii, 2 in California, 1 in New York).
- The production was directed, stage-managed, and filmed remotely.
- It streams on-demand through SLAC Digital (Their platform created in partnership with the Salt Lake Film Society) now through May 30th.
Find Salt Lake Acting Company online or call 801-363-7522 to get more info.