Check out the summer trends for baby girls this season

As a new Mom, nothing gets Ali feeling the summer spirit like adorable baby clothes do! Today, we’re diving into summer trends with her must-haves for baby girls this season.

Trend #1: Ruffles

Who does it best: Milk Monster

The owner is a mom who has designed for major retail chains in the past including Target, Macy’s, JC Penny, Wet Seal, and more.

Once she got married and had her children, she started her online store.

They are known for boutique styles at affordable prices without compromising quality.

Find Milk Monster online, milkmonsterkids.com and IG.

Promotion:

Use Discount Code: ‘IMNEWHERE’ for 10% off

Trend #2: Easy To Wear Rompers

Who does it best: Spearmint Love

Buttery soft fabrics

SpearmintLOVE is the leading independent, online retailer in the baby and children’s soft goods market

Clothing for boys & girls from newborn to 12 years old

Plus, adorable nursery decor, games, books, dress-ups, and well-priced kid stuff

Every order handpicked and shipped from a Scottsdale-based warehouse

Find SpearmintLOVE online, and IG.

Promotion:

Use Discount Code: GTULOVE for 20% off

Trend #3: Tye Die

Same company as above.

Trend #4: Nature-Inspired Prints

Who does it best: Kate Quinn

Constantly coming out with new fun nature-inspired prints… some of my favorites have been jungle safari, oceanic, right now they have bulldogs, squirrels, pineapples, and lemons

Obsessed with their bamboo stuff – the SOFTEST ever!

Huge emphasis on organic materials

Lots of fun accessories, headbands, bonnets, etc.

Find Kate Quinn online, and IG.

Promotion:

Use Discount Code: ‘KQOFREESHIPPING’