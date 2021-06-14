Check out the summer trends for baby girls this season

As a new Mom, nothing gets Ali feeling the summer spirit like adorable baby clothes do! Today, we’re diving into summer trends with her must-haves for baby girls this season.
Trend #1: Ruffles
Who does it best: Milk Monster
- The owner is a mom who has designed for major retail chains in the past including Target, Macy’s, JC Penny, Wet Seal, and more.
- Once she got married and had her children, she started her online store.
- They are known for boutique styles at affordable prices without compromising quality.
Find Milk Monster online, milkmonsterkids.com and IG.
Promotion:
Use Discount Code: ‘IMNEWHERE’ for 10% off
Trend #2: Easy To Wear Rompers
Who does it best: Spearmint Love
- Buttery soft fabrics
- SpearmintLOVE is the leading independent, online retailer in the baby and children’s soft goods market
- Clothing for boys & girls from newborn to 12 years old
- Plus, adorable nursery decor, games, books, dress-ups, and well-priced kid stuff
- Every order handpicked and shipped from a Scottsdale-based warehouse
Find SpearmintLOVE online, and IG.
Promotion:
Use Discount Code: GTULOVE for 20% off
Trend #3: Tye Die
Same company as above.
Trend #4: Nature-Inspired Prints
Who does it best: Kate Quinn
- Constantly coming out with new fun nature-inspired prints… some of my favorites have been jungle safari, oceanic, right now they have bulldogs, squirrels, pineapples, and lemons
- Obsessed with their bamboo stuff – the SOFTEST ever!
- Huge emphasis on organic materials
- Lots of fun accessories, headbands, bonnets, etc.
Find Kate Quinn online, and IG.
Promotion:
Use Discount Code: ‘KQOFREESHIPPING’