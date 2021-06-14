Check out the summer trends for baby girls this season

Good Things Utah

by: , , Bree Johnson

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

As a new Mom, nothing gets Ali feeling the summer spirit like adorable baby clothes do! Today, we’re diving into summer trends with her must-haves for baby girls this season. 

Trend #1:  Ruffles

Who does it best:  Milk Monster

  • The owner is a mom who has designed for major retail chains in the past including Target, Macy’s, JC Penny, Wet Seal, and more. 
  • Once she got married and had her children, she started her online store. 
  • They are known for boutique styles at affordable prices without compromising quality.

Find Milk Monster online, milkmonsterkids.com and IG.

Promotion:

Use Discount Code: ‘IMNEWHERE’ for 10% off

Trend #2:  Easy To Wear Rompers

Who does it best:  Spearmint Love 

  • Buttery soft fabrics
  • SpearmintLOVE is the leading independent, online retailer in the baby and children’s soft goods market
  • Clothing for boys & girls from newborn to 12 years old
  • Plus, adorable nursery decor, games, books, dress-ups, and well-priced kid stuff 
  • Every order handpicked and shipped from a Scottsdale-based warehouse 

Find SpearmintLOVE online, and IG.

Promotion:

Use Discount Code: GTULOVE for 20% off

Trend #3: Tye Die

Same company as above.

Trend #4:  Nature-Inspired Prints

Who does it best: Kate Quinn

  • Constantly coming out with new fun nature-inspired prints… some of my favorites have been jungle safari, oceanic, right now they have bulldogs, squirrels, pineapples, and lemons 
  • Obsessed with their bamboo stuff – the SOFTEST ever! 
  • Huge emphasis on organic materials 
  • Lots of fun accessories, headbands, bonnets, etc. 

Find Kate Quinn online, and IG

Promotion:

Use Discount Code: ‘KQOFREESHIPPING’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Good Things Utah Sponsors