Check out the new wine that’s made its way to Utah

Have you wanted to try wine from the Balkans? Well, now you can! Edward Bayer from Wines of Illyria came by the set to talk about the wines new to Utah and the rest of the United States.

All of the wines by Wines of Illyria are estate wines from the Bosnian wine region. The grapes are grown and processed there, and then they are shipped to their warehouse in New Jersey where they are distributed to just 19 states, Utah being one of them.

What makes these wines so unique is that they are all native varieties, Wines of Illyria does sell the varieties popular in the United States market, but they wanted to bring something to the United States that not a lot of people have tried before. The wines are also made with minimum sulfites so the wine can sit for 6 or 7 years and still taste delicious; whereas, the average chardonnay would not last this long. Bayer says the taste of these wines is fruity and dry, but not sweet and they have a lot of characteristics that are unique to wines from the Balkan region. When asked which one is his favorite, Bayer says Trnjak is his favorite wine because all the concentration goes to one shoot creating a very bold flavor.

As far as price, there are no marketing dollars attached to these wines because Wines of Illyria just wants to educate the United States market on them. These wines are available at a wine store near you, but you can also request them at your favorite restaurant. For more information or virtual tastings check out their website.