Check out the immune-boosting benefits of nitric oxide

Habit Burger is one of our favorites at the station. Surae went several times this week, telling us that while Habit Burger locations don't normally have a drive through, they've gotten creative with their no-touch delivery, even adding a make shift drive through to some of their locations! The Sugar House neighborhood location keeps you safe, and comfortable, you'll be ordering at a distance. In Murray you'll use the "drive through".

We got to dig in to the versatile menu, Ali sampled the tasty chicken club sandwich with avocado. There are fries, and fried green beans, which both taste great dipped in ranch and fry sauce! Their fry sauce has a kick, and their guacamole is extra good.

They also brought yummy salads, their signature mouth-watering burgers, and kids meals with chicken nuggets, proving their really is something for everyone on the menu!

