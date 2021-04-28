Check out the Cat & Cauldron for all your witchy needs

Michael I, owner of the Cat & Cauldron came by to talk about their upcoming Empath Workshop. The Cat & Cauldron’s purpose is to teach and guide those in our community in their spiritual path. They offer a wide range of metaphysical goods, herbal healing, custom formulation of essential oil products, classes, and spiritual services from true practitioners.

Cat & Cauldron is excited to be holding in-person classes and events for larger groups again.

The shop is located at:
1922 West 4700 South in Taylorsville.
“Look for the little red brick house”

