Check out a Pop-Up event that has the best vintage Utah Jazz gear

Albee Bostrom, Co-Owner, and Warren McDade, Thrifthood Sports Specialist came by to talk about their upcoming “Thrifthood Annual Vintage Utah Jazz Pop-Up” event.
Store Hours: Tuesday & Thursday: 5 PM-10 PM, and Saturday: 1 PM-6 PM
Address: 160 S 100 W Provo, UT 84601
Details for Thrifthood Annual Vintage Utah Jazz Pop-Up event:
When: Saturday, May 22, 2021
Time: 10 AM-4 PM
Located: Hosted in Salt Lake City at TopShelf SLC
Address: 65 W 100 S, SLC UT 84101
This event only happens once a year and this their third year doing it. Next year we are taking a year break to LOAD UP for the 2023 All-Star Weekend game in Utah!!! So don’t miss this year!! We’re always buying Vintage Jazz items and Vintage clothing from the ’80s, 90’s, and early 2000’s.
Find Thrithood online, IG, and TikTok.