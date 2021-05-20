Check out a Pop-Up event that has the best vintage Utah Jazz gear

Albee Bostrom, Co-Owner, and Warren McDade, Thrifthood Sports Specialist came by to talk about their upcoming “Thrifthood Annual Vintage Utah Jazz Pop-Up” event.

Store Hours: Tuesday & Thursday: 5 PM-10 PM, and Saturday: 1 PM-6 PM

Address: 160 S 100 W Provo, UT 84601

Details for Thrifthood Annual Vintage Utah Jazz Pop-Up event:

When: Saturday, May 22, 2021

Time: 10 AM-4 PM

Located: Hosted in Salt Lake City at TopShelf SLC

Address: 65 W 100 S, SLC UT 84101

This event only happens once a year and this their third year doing it. Next year we are taking a year break to LOAD UP for the 2023 All-Star Weekend game in Utah!!! So don’t miss this year!! We’re always buying Vintage Jazz items and Vintage clothing from the ’80s, 90’s, and early 2000’s. 

