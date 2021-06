Check out a market event that is giving back to veterans

It’s a mom’s market for local artisans and entrepreneurs alike! Lisa Peterson and daughter, Madison Peterson creators of Mom’s Market came by to share what is in store for their upcoming event for homeless Veterans.

What to Expect

-️Over 30 Vendors!!

-Ol’Skool Food Truck will be cooking up some tasty eats!!

️-Charity Raffle with over 50 Prizes!!

-Proceeds benefiting American Legion Post 129

Event Details

Mom’s Market

Date: Wednesday, 4 PM – 9 PM

Address: 1181 Fairgrounds Dr. in Ogden

Find Mom’s Market on FB.