Check out a Father/Daughter music duo that is a music sensation

Mat and Savanna Shaw – Father/Daughter music duo came by the studio to talk about their incredible musical journey and perform one of their latest singles.

-The duo originally rose to prominence during the COVID-19 quarantine by singing “The Prayer” together on YouTube – received over 8 million views.

-New album Stand by Me available for preorder now, will release on May 21st.

-Mat and Savanna will be live in concert on May 21st at the Eccles Theater – tickets available online.

-New song “For Good” out now on YouTube.

-Hit #1 on the iTunes Pop Chart, Multiple Billboard charts, including the Emerging Artists List.

Find Mat and Savanna online, IG, FB, and YouTube.