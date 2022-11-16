FARMINGTON, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The Juniper Studio Market is the perfect place to shop small for the holidays while getting all the possible options you may need. Whitney Coburn, founder of the market, partners with small businesses to help them sell in big places.

Local businesses are important to support because it helps business owners pursue their dreams, and every item is unique. Plus, it’s the perfect holiday gift hack to shop local and get all your gifts in one place.

The Juniper Studio Market is growing. Every month they do an event, and Coburn said that each time there are more applicants than before.

November 19 and 26 Juniper Studio Market will be at Station Park from 12-7 p.m. in the retail space next to Barnes & Noble. If you’re looking for unique handmade jewelry, specialized clothing for kids and adults, permanent jewelry, wood carvings, kids interactive books and so much more, it can be found at this year’s market.

Website: www.junipermarketutah.com

Instagram: @junipermarketutah