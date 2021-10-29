Cheap and easy last minute costumes

GTU’s creator George Severson, came on the set to talk about cheap, quick and easy last-minute Halloween costumes.

Since Halloween is 2 days away a lot of the Halloween costumes and inventory are on sale! George says he ran over to his local Walgreens, but you can go to Savers, the Dollar Store, and the D.I. all have great costume ideas! You can go scary, fun, or clownish with wigs, headbands, capes, or a witches hat all under $10. He put together the idea of a “super-mom” by using an apron, kitchen utensils, and a cape. As far as makeup there are also quick makeup kits that you can use for your costume or your kid’s costume.

Watch the video above for more tips and tricks.