Vanessa Quigley, Chatbooks co-founder stopped by to announce the exiting Utah Jazz and Chatbooks partnership. Many of us have followed along on the eight year journey at Chatbooks., watching them go from a small family business to helping millions of people save their memories each day.

Chatbooks is now the official photo book partner of the Jazz! This means there will be interactive photo opportunities at every game!

Fan Fame: All those candid moments during a game of kids getting on the big screen, dance-offs, kiss cams, whatever may happen, are preserved forever. People always wish they could have the image when someone says, “I saw you on TV”.

Fan Fame Photographers: Chatbooks is making it easy for families to capture, share, and remember their fun moments together by providing professional photographers in the arena.

Selfie of the Game: During each home game, Chatbooks will display a collage of fans’ social media photos associated with the ‘Take Note’ hashtag on the center-hung video boards. Fans will also be encouraged to submit images for the ‘Selfie of the Game’ to be eligible to win an autographed Jazz jersey.

Vanessa invites everyone to download the Chatbooks app and get 20% off a Monthbooks subscription with code GTU20

Website: chatbooks.com nstagram/Facebook/TikTok: @chatbooks

